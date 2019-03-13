Tactical FPS 83 Announced By Antimatter Games - News

Developer Antimatter Games has announced tactical online first-person shooter, ’83. It is set in an alternate 1983 where a war occurs between NATO and members of the Warsaw Pact.

Here is an overview of the game:

‘83 is an online first-person shooter in the genre of the company’s previous title Rising Storm 2: Vietnam. Set in an alternate history, the game will focus on the accessible realism and historical authenticity for which our previous games are known; from vehicles to troops, locations to weapons, everything is real world and period appropriate. ‘83 will have large maps; all set in realistic locations across which players will do battle as either the forces of the Warsaw Pact or NATO in a global conflict.

To reflect the nature of this global conflict, ‘83 will showcase a feature described as ‘Persistent Warfare.’ Everything from kills to captures will be tracked and recorded, feeding results back into the larger status of the war, and resulting in a tangible and visible impact on subsequent matches, no matter which server a player is on.

Sturt Jeffery, Lead Designer on the project describes persistent warfare as: “A way to give all players a meaningful opportunity to contribute to the war effort, and one which drives the ongoing development of content in line with the player-driven narrative of the war. We’re also planning some interesting ways for prominent players to achieve recognition above and beyond the usual in-game items, achievements and titles previously experienced in similar games.”

Antimatter Games are taking an innovative, community-driven approach to the development of ‘83, to engage passionate fans of the genre through “open box development.” More details about ‘83 will be announced in the coming months. AMG will also be attending GDC 2019 in San Francisco to talk about ‘83 and meet with potential partners, publishers and investors in-line with the expansion of the studio.

