Control is Less Linear Than Previous Remedy Games - News

/ 84 Views

by, posted 24 minutes ago

Remedy Entertainment game director Mikael Kasurinen speaking with Game Informer revealed the upcoming game, Control, will be less linear previous games from the developer.

"Previous Remedy games tended to be quite linear," said Kasurinen. "Here, we have shifted our goal so that we have more complex scenarios with our different abilities and you choose the way you want to fight."

"Through the main campaign, you upgrade your security clearance through this world," he added. "And to do that you can actually unlock more different kind of doors and gateways. Early in the game, you will face certain doors you can't access yet. As you go through the campaign and through the world, you get a higher clearance and you can go back to these areas that you had to skip initially. On top of that, we have also areas that are limited by the ability you have, for instance, levitation."

Control will launch this summer for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles