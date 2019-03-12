Hollow Knight Physical Release Announced for NS, PS4, PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Team Cherry and Fangamer have announced a physical released of Hollow Knight for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

The standard edition is priced at $29 for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, and at $34 for the Nintendo Switch. It includes a copy of the game, instruction manual, and a Hallownest fold-out map.

The collector's is priced at $64 for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, and at $69 for the Nintendo Switch. It includes everything in the standard edition, as well as a gold foil collector’s box, gold foil art print set, knight brooch and stand, Qurirrel comic book, and a pre-order bonus papercraft set. The Switch version also includes a cleaning cloth.





Hollow Knight is available now digitally for the Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

