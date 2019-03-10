Turn 10 Studios Shifting Focus on Next Game - News

Turn 10 Studios has been focused on updating Forza Motorsport 7, however, Creative Director Dan Greenawalt in the latest Forza Monthly video revealed the team is now shifting its focus on the developers next game.

"The weight of the team is shifting over to our next project," said Greenwalt. "So we’re getting into that concept phase."

"In the past, that concept phase would be kind of subterranean," he added. "We’d kind of do it with ourselves, we’d work with our dev partners, and we’d bounce our concepts off ourselves. But we’re going to be doing it differently this time. We want to do it in public. We want to do it with our fans. Does that mean early rollouts? I don’t know. And that’s really what it comes down to: I don’t know.

"But the big news is the team is transitioning its weight. We’re moving our weight over to this new project we’re working on and we’re doing it in a new way. We can listen to the team, open conduit, we want our players to go to Discord, get involved with us, to really be part of this process with us, to make their voice heard. And we, together, will shape the future of automotive entertainment."

