New Nintendo Releases This Week - The Caligula Effect: Overdose

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 17 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
March 12
- BombFall
- Claybook
- Little Shopping
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
March 13
- Baba Is You
March 14
- Bad Dream: Fever
- Bonds of the Skies
- Dusty Raging Fist
- Golf Peaks
- Jonny Turbo's Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns
- Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch
- RICO
- Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike
- The Red Strings Club
- Twist & Match
March 15
- Blood Waves
- Dungeons & Aliens
