New Nintendo Releases This Week - The Caligula Effect: Overdose

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 17 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

March 12

BombFall

Claybook

Little Shopping

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

March 13

Baba Is You

March 14

Bad Dream: Fever

Bonds of the Skies

Dusty Raging Fist

Golf Peaks

Jonny Turbo's Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns

Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch

RICO

Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike

The Red Strings Club

Twist & Match

March 15

Blood Waves

Dungeons & Aliens

