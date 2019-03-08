Operencia: The Stolen Sun Release Date Revealed - News

/ 138 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Zen Studios announced the first-person dungeon RPG, Operencia: The Stolen Sun, will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC via Epic Games Store on March 29. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

View the story trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The land of Operencia is illuminated by the light of the Sun King, Napkiraly — but he’s vanished! And with him, all hope for the future of his subjects. It’s your quest—may we say destiny—to get him back before everything dies and the land falls into darkness. This journey will lead you through places right out of Central European legends, like cursed castles, deep dungeons, and even the seat of Hadur, the War God — The Copper Forest.

Okay, this might be too much to put only on your shoulders. Don’t worry—you’ll have plenty of companions who will join you to share the burden. Like Sebastian, a veteran warrior willing to do anything for his beliefs—maybe a bit too much if you ask Joska… You’ll get to know others along the way, such as an actual star walking the world in human-like form, a stonemason plagued by the burdens of her past, or even one of the last members of the táltos order, shamans and witch doctors to Hungarian tribes of old.

And of course, there’s you, the youngest child of a humble farmer, who left the homestead literally following your dreams. Care to lead the way?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles