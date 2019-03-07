Yoshi’s Crafted World Overview Trailer Released - News

Nintendo has released the overview trailer for Yoshi’s Crafted World.

Here is an overview of the game:

As Yoshi, you’ll leap up high, gulp down enemies, and set out on a treasure hunt to find all the different collectables. On the flip side, stages can be played backwards, providing new perspectives to explore and new ways to locate some of the more craftily hidden items!

It all started when Kamek and Baby Bowser set out to steal a gem-set stone. Legend has it that this fabled artifact can grant the bearer their wildest dreams! But when the artifact’s gems are sent flying, it falls upon Yoshi and friends to find them. Luckily, saving the day can be cooperative and challenging. Pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend to team up as fellow Yoshis. Also, Mellow mode gives Yoshi wings for a breezier experience, which may come in handy! Finding all the flowers, coins, and Poochy Pups is no small feat! For extra protection, suit up in one of the handicraft costumes you can unlock in-game!

Key Features:

Explore each stage and then find even more secrets by making your way through the stage backwards on the flip side!

Overcome varied enemies and obstacles, like Zombie Guys, Skelesaurus, Ukiki, and Monty Mole as you seek out hidden collectables

Pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend for 2-player cooperative exploration

Clad Yoshi in collectable, protective, handicraft costumes as he makes his way through each stage

Yoshi’s Crafted World will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 29.

