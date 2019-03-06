Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Update 1.2 Out March 7 - News

Bandai Namco announced it will release update 1.2 for Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition on March 7.





Read the patch notes below:

All Versions:

Fixed a rare issue in which the game would freeze during gameplay.

Adjusted the height of certain enemies both in the overworld map and in battle.

Fixed the display lag that would occur in Mantaic.

Adjusted the behavior of stick controls during battle.

Fixed an issue in which Flynn’s voice would play in Japanese when changing his strategy to “Up To You” during battle, even when voiceover settings had been set to English.

Improved stability of other behaviors.

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch Versions:

Fixed an issue in which an arte assigned to a shortcut wouldn’t be performed properly when stick controls to perform it.

Xbox One, Switch, and Steam (When Using a Controller) Versions:

Fixed an issue in which certain of Rita and Estelle’s artes would trigger in an unintended location.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Versions:

Fixed the cooking challenge sub-event so an event scene now plays when the player loses.

Switch Version:

Adjusted the audio balance.

Steam Version:

Fixed an issue in which completing 100 percent of the achievements would revert your progress to the last place you saved.

Fixed an issue so any food can be cooked from the battle results screen even after customizing your button configuration.

Improved overall performance and reduced latency.

Fixed an issue in which settings changed in “Configs” would not be reflected properly. Also enabled specific settings to be adjusted from the in-game “Configs” menu.

Fixed an issue with Patty’s “Brainiac Magic Selection” so it can now be correctly selected when changing button assignments.

Fixed text that would display incorrectly for certain rankings.

