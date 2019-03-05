She Remembered Caterpillars Switch Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Ysbryd Games and developer Jumpsuit Entertainment announced She Remembered Caterpillars will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on March 28.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

She Remembered Caterpillars is a color-matching puzzle game with an unsettling fungipunk aesthetic. Set in a phantasgamorphic world of writhing caterpillars, brightly-colored Gammies, and living architecture, the game will have players eavesdropping on what appears to be one scientist’s quest to save her father.

As the chapters progress, more of this strange universe will reveal itself: what manner of cataclysm occurred here? Who are the players involved? And what exactly are the Gammies doing in these dreamscapes?

Winner of Intel Level Up Game Demo’s Best Puzzle Game Award, She Remembered Caterpillars will test your capacity for problem-solving, dropping you into puzzles of escalating difficulty, each building on the lessons of the last.

Key Features:

Gorgeous artwork from Symmetrain (IGF 2014 Student Showcase Award) creator Daniel Leander Goffin.

40 levels of brain-bending puzzles, with each new act presenting a fresh mechanic or a different color.

A haunting soundtrack by Thomas Höhl, composer for Galaxy On Fire and the well-known Deponia (1–3) franchise.

She Remembered Caterpillars can easily be played by the color-blind, thanks to its unique usage of shapes and symbols

