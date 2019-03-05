Anthem Flies to First Place on the French Charts - SalesThomas Froehlicher , posted 16 hours ago / 552 Views
Anthem is another title for which French gamers took little notice of the critic review scores. Despite the controversy surrounding EA's game the PS4 version secured first place on SELL's overall sales chart for week 8. Jump Force holds onto a spot in the overall best-sellers, coming in at rank three on the PS4, which suggests either a soft second week drop or a very high opening week.
Top sellers per system were as follows.
PS4
- Anthem
- Jump Force
- Far Cry New Dawn
Xbox One
- Anthem
- Metro Exodus
- Far Cry New Dawn
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Party
Nintendo 3DS
- Mario & Luigi Inside Bowser
- Yokai Watch 3
- Mario Kart 7
PC
- Anthem
- The Sims 4
- Metro Exodus
More Articles
1 Comments
HylianSwordsman
I think it's less that French gamers ignored the critics and more that there was no competition.