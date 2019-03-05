Anthem Flies to First Place on the French Charts - Sales

Anthem is another title for which French gamers took little notice of the critic review scores. Despite the controversy surrounding EA's game the PS4 version secured first place on Anthem is another title for which French gamers took little notice of the critic review scores. Despite the controversy surrounding EA's game the PS4 version secured first place on SELL 's overall sales chart for week 8. Jump Force holds onto a spot in the overall best-sellers, coming in at rank three on the PS4, which suggests either a soft second week drop or a very high opening week.

Top sellers per system were as follows.

PS4

Anthem Jump Force Far Cry New Dawn

Xbox One

Anthem Metro Exodus Far Cry New Dawn

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party

Nintendo 3DS

Mario & Luigi Inside Bowser Yokai Watch 3 Mario Kart 7

PC

Anthem The Sims 4 Metro Exodus

