Zanki Zero: Last Beginning Western Release Changes Announced

Spike Chunsoft announced it has made some changes to the western release of Zanki Zero: Last Beginning. The game will release in North America and Europe on April 9 for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam.





Read the details below:

We would like to inform the community about the following additions are included in the localized release:

Japanese Swimsuit DLC included in-game

Difficulty I: Lowered difficulty to allow players to focus on story and puzzle-solving (other difficulties have not been modified)

English voiceover option (Dual audio, choose from English or original Japanese)

Overall game balance and UI improvements

To ensure a release for the West, content changes will also be included in the localized PlayStation®4 and Steam® (PC) versions. To reduce content which could be interpreted as sexualization of characters depicted as minors, the following changes have been made:

PlayStation®4 Packaging art In order to conform to public storefront display standards, images that can be interpreted as too sexually provocative must be modified.

Sachika Bedroom Scene CGIs In the Japanese release, Sachika's panties are visible. In the Western release, Sachika is wearing pajama bottoms.

Sachika CGI in the Opening Scene In the Japanese release, Sachika's panties are visible. In the Western release, the camera angle has been raised to not show Sachika's panties.

Child Rinko Extend Machine CGI In the Japanese release, Child Rinko covers her chest with her arms. In the Western release, the position of her arms has been adjusted.

All “Child” bedtime event cutscenes removed

