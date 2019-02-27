March 2019 Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for March 2019. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for March are:

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion ($39.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 31 on Xbox One

($39.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 31 on Xbox One Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 ($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15 on Xbox One

($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15 on Xbox One Star Wars Republic Commando ($9.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

($9.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance ($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Here is an overview of the four games:

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

Take to the high seas in Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion. Help our heroes Finn, Jake, Marceline, and BMO discover why the Land of Ooo is underwater. Explore by land and sea, fight pirates, and search for hidden clues to solve the mystery and save their drenched world!

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Prepare for all-out battle in Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2. Dr. Zomboss has strengthened his zombie army, but the plants are on the offensive to reclaim their turf! Choose either side in 24-player multiplayer, 4-player co-op modes or go at it solo. The battle for suburbia begins now!

Star Wars Republic Commando

Chaos has erupted across the galaxy and it is your duty to combat it in Star Wars Republic Commando. Set during the events of the Clone Wars, as leader of an elite squad you’ll need to infiltrate, dominate, and annihilate your enemy. Your unit will follow your every command and act as a team to destroy the Separatist forces. You are the leader; they are your weapon.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

The renowned Metal Gear franchise goes an exciting direction in Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance. Focusing on pure-action and epic storytelling, play as cyber-ninja Raidan, a child soldier transformed into half-man, half-machine. Slice and dice your cyborg enemies and take on a worldwide conspiracy with a high-frequency katana blade and a soul fueled by revenge.

