Evo 2019 Title Lineup Revealed

The Evolution Championship Series has revealed the title lineup for Evo 2019. The event will take play in Las Vegas from August 2 to 4.





Check out the complete lineup:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (PS4)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)

Samurai Shodown (PS4)

Soulcalibur VI (PS4)

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (PS4)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)

Tekken 7 (PS4)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] (PS4)

