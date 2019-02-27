Quantcast
Evo 2019 Title Lineup Revealed - VGChartz
Evo 2019 Title Lineup Revealed

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 609 Views

The Evolution Championship Series has revealed the title lineup for Evo 2019. The event will take play in Las Vegas from August 2 to 4.


Check out the complete lineup:

  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (PS4)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
  • Samurai Shodown (PS4)
  • Soulcalibur VI (PS4)
  • Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (PS4)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)
  • Tekken 7 (PS4)
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


1 Comments

dx11332sega
dx11332sega (1 day ago)

So far, No guilty gear, No dead or alive 6, No KOF 14, No smash melee, No marvel vs capcom infinite

The Fury
The Fury (1 day ago)

Lack of DoA6 is a big surprise, it's new out, needs promotion, what better place. I'm not sure who or how the games are decided however, do the game companies pay Evo? Or is it a community thing?

LuccaCardoso1
LuccaCardoso1 (20 hours ago)

I guess they're trying to unify the Smash community? And no MvC:I because it flopped hard, no one's playing it anymore.

