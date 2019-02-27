Samurai Shodown Launches This Summer - News

SNK announced the new Samurai Shodown game will launch worldwide in early summer. The only confirmed platform for the game is the PlayStation 4.

The game will be playable at PAX East 2019, which runs from March 28 to 31 in Boston.

View the teaser trailer below:

