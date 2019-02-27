First-Person Puzzle Platformer Metamorphosis Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

Developer Ovid Works has announced first-person puzzle platformer, Metamorphosis, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch this fall.

View the teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

You awaken one morning to discover that you have been transformed into a tiny bug. This is rather inconvenient, as your friend Joseph is being arrested for reasons unknown and he can’t recognize you like this.

To save your friend Joseph and to find the answers you seek, you must embark on a perilous journey through a strange world which, like yourself, has turned twisted and unfamiliar.

What once seemed like mundane dwellings has become an expansive obstacle course, and you’ll have to leap, climb, and chart your path through the dingy nooks and crannies that exist within the cracks of civilization.

Metamorphosis is an extraordinary adventure through surrealist landscapes. Use your wits to unravel the truth and return to the life you once knew.

Key Features:

First-person perspective from a bug makes you see the world in a whole new light.

Challenging environmental puzzles that have you searching for clues, creating diversions, and overcoming obstacles.

Rewarding exploration featuring unique movement mechanics that make full use of your tiny body and sticky limbs.

A surreal story that players can influence, inspired by the curious imagination of Franz Kafka.

Eccentric, colorful characters spanning the world of both humans and insects.

A hand painted world that adds a layer of the fantastical to even the grittiest environments

