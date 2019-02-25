Analyst: PS5 to Launch Between April 2021 and March 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 1,378 Views
There have been many rumors and predictions about the release of the PlayStation 5 and next generation Xbox in recent months. Several analysts are predicting they will launch at the end of 2020.
Analyst Yasuo Imanaka of Rakuten Securities is saying it is unlikely the PlayStation 5 will launch in the next fiscal year, which runs from April 2020 to March 2021.
He says it is more likely to launch the following fiscal year that runs from April 2021 to March 2022. This points to a release in holiday 2021, a year later than most analysts have been predicting.
He added there was no chance it would launch before March 2020.
Thanks Twinfinite.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
7 Comments
By 2022 Sony will be unveiling their PS5 Pro. I swear we been on this site for a decade and these "Analyst" from Joe Blow Timbuktu Securities just keep getting more and more silly.
One word: nah.
This seems... improbable. Not impossible. Just highly unlikely. The PS4 is clearly past its peak in Japan, and there sufficient evidence to suggest this is the case in the U.S. & Europe as well. Overall, it was down 11% year-over-year globally in 2018. If the PS4's sales decline significantly this year, then I don't see Sony waiting too long to release the PS5. Most likely Nov. 2020, and certainly no later than 2021. The console cycle is just as much a matter of sales curves as it is technology, if not more so.
I think Nov 2020 is pretty likely but i could see it being released arround march 2021. There is plenty of software announced for the PS4 and they definitely want to get rid of that while developing new stuff for the next generation to give a reason to upgrade.
99% for 2020 !
Unless they are waiting for better tech, no way.
I'd bet that it is released before the end of 2020. But, I wouldn't be totally shocked if it ends up being 2021. PS4 is still selling well, and, more importantly, is moving tons of software. Sony certainly wants to ride that out as long as possible, just not so long that it puts them at a big disadvantage next gen. They'll certainly try very hard to figure out exactly where the tipping point is there.