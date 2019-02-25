Analyst: PS5 to Launch Between April 2021 and March 2022 - News

There have been many rumors and predictions about the release of the PlayStation 5 and next generation Xbox in recent months. Several analysts are predicting they will launch at the end of 2020.

Analyst Yasuo Imanaka of Rakuten Securities is saying it is unlikely the PlayStation 5 will launch in the next fiscal year, which runs from April 2020 to March 2021.





He says it is more likely to launch the following fiscal year that runs from April 2021 to March 2022. This points to a release in holiday 2021, a year later than most analysts have been predicting.

He added there was no chance it would launch before March 2020.

Thanks Twinfinite.

