Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Obito Uchiha DLC Trailer Released - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker that introduces the Obito Uchiha DLC.

Obito Uchiha is available for free, however, people who purchase the Special Master: Ninjutsu Training Vol. 8 for $3.99 will be unlock him as a Master Character, which grants them the ability to use her moves, costume and weapons for their in-game avatars.

View it below:





Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

