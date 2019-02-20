Jump Force Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 896 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Jump Force (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 76,894 units, according to Media Create for the week ending February 17.

Catherine: Full Body (PS4) debuted in second with sales 51,824 units. Far Cry: New Dawn (PS4) debuted in fifth with sales of 26,285 units and Metro Exodus (PS4) debuted in seventh with sales of 17,513 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 65,958 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 19,684 units, the 3DS sold 4,754 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 1,767 units and Xbox One sold 68 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Jump Force (Bandai Namco, 02/14/19) – 76,894 (New) [PS4] Catherine: Full Body (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 02/14/19) – 51,824 (New) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 34,541 (431,771) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 29,843 (2,860,986) [PS4] Far Cry: New Dawn (Ubisoft, 02/15/19) – 26,285 (New) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 01/25/19) – 19,265 (755,810) [PS4] Metro Exodus (Spike Chunsoft, 02/15/19) – 17,513 (New) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 15,287 (1,490,789) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,249 (2,133,021) [PS4] Resident Evil 2 (Z Version and Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 01/25/19) – 11,636 (338,492) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 10,942 (1,018,889) [PS4] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi with Power-Up Kit (Koei Tecmo, 02/14/19) – 10,326 (New) [PSV] Catherine: Full Body (Atlus, 02/14/19) – 9,241 (New) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,905 (607,502) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 8,235 (1,292,065) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,193 (2,932,629) [PSV] Kin’iro no Corda: Octave (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 02/14/19) – 4,585 (New) [PS4] Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 01/17/19) – 3,758 (231,659) [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix, 12/20/18) – 3,758 (231,659) [NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi with Power-Up Kit (Koei Tecmo, 02/14/19) – 3,705 (New)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles