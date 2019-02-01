Super Mario Odyssey is the Best-Selling 3D Mario Game - News

/ 555 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Nintendo in its financial report revealed Super Mario Odyssey has sold 13.76 million units worldwide. It has since been pointed out on Reddit the game is now the best-selling 3D Mario game of all time. The previous record was held by Super Mario Galaxy, which sold 12.78 million units.

The list of 3D Mario games include Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy 1 & 2, Super Mario 3D Land, Super Mario 3D World, and Super Mario Odyssey.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles