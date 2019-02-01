Super Mario Odyssey is the Best-Selling 3D Mario Game

Quantcast
by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 555 Views

Nintendo in its financial report revealed Super Mario Odyssey has sold 13.76 million units worldwide. It has since been pointed out on Reddit the game is now the best-selling 3D Mario game of all time. The previous record was held by Super Mario Galaxy, which sold 12.78 million units. 

 

The list of 3D Mario games include Super Mario 64Super Mario SunshineSuper Mario Galaxy 1 & 2Super Mario 3D LandSuper Mario 3D World, and Super Mario Odyssey.

