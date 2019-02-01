Resident Evil 2 Debuts at the Top of January UK Charts - Sales

Resident Evil 2 debuted at the top of the monthly UK charts for January 2019, according to GfK. The game was only on sale for two days of the tracking period. Retail launch sales for the game were down 18 percent compared to Resident Evil 7. Capcom announced earlier this week it had shipped three million units of the game in the first week.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe debuted in fourth, with sales up 17 percent compared to the original New Super Mario Bros U. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown debuted in 13th with the biggest launch in franchise history.

Retail sales were down 10 percent year-on-year, however, revenue dropped just 1.15 percent. 41.7 percent of all games sold were on the PlayStation 4, followed by the Nintendo Switch at 28.1 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for January 2019:

Resident Evil 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Battlefield V Forza Horizon 4 Grand Theft Auto V

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

