Jump Force is 15.9 GB on Xbox One

The Microsoft Store page for Jump Force has revealed the game is 15.9 GB on the Xbox One. The PlayStation 4 version will likely have a similar size.

Here is an overview of the game:

The most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire humankind.



Create your own avatar and jump into an original Story Mode to fight alongside the most powerful Manga heroes from DRAGON BALL Z, ONE PIECE, NARUTO, BLEACH, HUNTER X HUNTER, YU-GI-OH!, YU YU HAKUSHO, SAINT SEIYA and many others.



Or head to the Online Lobby to challenge other players and discover lots of modes and activities.

Jump Force will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe on February 15, 2019. It will also launch in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 14, 2019.

