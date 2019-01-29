The Stillness of the Wind launches February 7 for Switch, PC and iOS - News

Publisher Lambic Studios and developer Fellow Traveler announced The Stillness of the Wind will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop, Windows PC via Steam and itch.io, and iOS.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

One by one, everyone left the once bustling village for the city. Everyone, except Talma. Now approaching the end of her days, she maintains a simple, solitary way of life, surviving, subsisting, tending to her homestead and her goats.

Develop your own personal routine as you care for your farm and your animals. Tend to your goats, make cheese with their milk, collect eggs and cook meals, grow vegetables and barter with the travelling merchant who brings increasingly disturbing letters from your family in the city.

A follow up to the critically acclaimed Where the Goats Are, The Stillness of the Wind is a quiet rumination on life and loss.

Key Features:

Tend to Your Homestead – Breed and look after your goats, make cheese from their milk, grow vegetables, water your plants, collect eggs, scare off the birds. It’s a hard but simple life of peaceful subsistence.

– Breed and look after your goats, make cheese from their milk, grow vegetables, water your plants, collect eggs, scare off the birds. It’s a hard but simple life of peaceful subsistence. Get News from Your Family – The travelling merchant brings letters from your family and friends and with them a view into a city that feels both very far away and as if it threatens to wash away the world you know.

– The travelling merchant brings letters from your family and friends and with them a view into a city that feels both very far away and as if it threatens to wash away the world you know. Choose How You Spend Your Days – It’s up to you how you spend Talma’s time each day and what your routine will be. Focus on your chores, wander in the desert, reminisce about the past or draw patterns in the dirt.

– It’s up to you how you spend Talma’s time each day and what your routine will be. Focus on your chores, wander in the desert, reminisce about the past or draw patterns in the dirt. Barter for Supplies – Trade cheese and other items in return for hay for your goats, seeds to plant, fables, exotic items and shotgun shells, whilst exchanging conversation with the travelling merchant, your only human interaction.

