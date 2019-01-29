Switch System Update Version 7.0.0 Out Now - News

Nintendo has released the Nintendo Switch system update version 7.0.0 for all owners of the system.

Here is a list of changes made with the update:

Select from six new New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe icons for your user To edit your user icon, head to your My Page > Profile on the top left of the HOME menu

Added additional language support to the HOME Menu for Chinese, Korean, and Taiwanese To change the language, head to the System Settings > System > Language

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience

