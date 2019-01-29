Switch System Update Version 7.0.0 Out Now - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 1,178 Views
Nintendo has released the Nintendo Switch system update version 7.0.0 for all owners of the system.
Here is a list of changes made with the update:
- Select from six new New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe icons for your user
- To edit your user icon, head to your My Page > Profile on the top left of the HOME menu
- Added additional language support to the HOME Menu for Chinese, Korean, and Taiwanese
- To change the language, head to the System Settings > System > Language
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience
2 Comments
They made the jump from 6 to 7 just for these tiny changes? Okay then...
Most likely a lot of stuff in the back like protection from hacking and setting things up for snes online, etc.
- 0
And what about an Miiverse alternative, messages to invite online friends or other useful things?
Oh yeah, what is wrong with you Nintendo, give me simple text messages to my friends.
- 0