Zombie Panic in Wonderland DX Headed to Switch Tomorrow - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Akaoni Studio announced Zombie Panic in Wonderland DX will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 25. The game is currently available for the Nintendo 3DS.

Here is an overview of the game:

Free Wonderland from the loving zombies’ plague!

The world of fairy tales has been overrun by a plague of bizarre zombies that wander along surrounded by a lovely yet pungent smell. Back to his hometown after a long time, Momotaro (from the Japanese tale “The Peach Boy”) encounters these pests and finds himself forced to solve the issue.

Armed with powerful weapons, Momotaro will meet through his adventure the most popular fairy tales of the world, as well as allies who will help him to finish off the craziest and loveliest zombies you can imagine.

Enjoy the action however you like, whenever you want!

Progress in the story by your own or let a friend join the action at any time in the Arcade mode, all with the control scheme that best suits your playstyle.

