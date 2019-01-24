Last Labyrinth Gets 2nd Teaser Trailer - News

posted 8 hours ago

Amata K.K. has released the second teaser trailer for the upcoming virtual reality adventure game, Last Labyrinth.

View it below:

Last Labyrinth will launch for the PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality this spring.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

