Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Jumps to the Top of the French Charts

Yet another Mario game came to dominate the French charts in week 2, SELL reports. Despite being a port of the WiiU game, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe shot straight to the top of the charts, in a clear sign that customers who skipped the WiiU are coming back to Nintendo for Switch.

Top sellers per system are as follows. The 3DS ranking is surprising to say the least - Lady Layton is back on top, followed by Mario Party Star Rush, and even more surprisingly Pokemon Moon, where you'd typically expect Pokemon Ultra Moon. Also, there seems to be a misunderstanding at SELL regarding the PS4 rankings - Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII leads on the website but Red Dead Redemption 2 does in the firm's Tweet.

PS4

Call of Duty Black Ops IIII Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19

Xbox One

Call of Duty Black Ops IIII Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Nintendo Switch

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Super Smash Bros Ultimate Super Mario Party

Nintendo 3DS

Lady Layton Mario Party Star Rush Pokemon Moon

PC

Farming Simulator 2019 The Sims 4 Football Manager 2019

