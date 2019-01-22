Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Jumps to the Top of the French Charts - NewsThomas Froehlicher , posted 4 hours ago / 375 Views
Yet another Mario game came to dominate the French charts in week 2, SELL reports. Despite being a port of the WiiU game, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe shot straight to the top of the charts, in a clear sign that customers who skipped the WiiU are coming back to Nintendo for Switch.
Top sellers per system are as follows. The 3DS ranking is surprising to say the least - Lady Layton is back on top, followed by Mario Party Star Rush, and even more surprisingly Pokemon Moon, where you'd typically expect Pokemon Ultra Moon. Also, there seems to be a misunderstanding at SELL regarding the PS4 rankings - Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII leads on the website but Red Dead Redemption 2 does in the firm's Tweet.
PS4
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- FIFA 19
Xbox One
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Nintendo Switch
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Super Mario Party
Nintendo 3DS
- Lady Layton
- Mario Party Star Rush
- Pokemon Moon
PC
- Farming Simulator 2019
- The Sims 4
- Football Manager 2019
3 Comments
couchmonkey
Taking #1 in January is easy. What is more impressive is how Nintendo takes 4/5 spots on the overall chart.
Clank
mario everywhere
TheWPCTraveler
If you look closely, you can just about make out a typo in that top five banner image.