The Indie Gamer Chick Collection Announced for PS4, XB1 & Switch

Popular indie gaming critic Indie Gamer Chick (who rose to prominence as a reviewer of Xbox Live Indie Games) has revealed on Twitter that she is working with developer and publisher Ratalaika Games to release the Indie Gamer Chick Collection on PS4, XB1 & Switch in late 2019/early 2020. A Vita port is also being considered.

I'm so proud to announce the Indie Gamer Chick Collection is coming to consoles in 2019 from @RatalaikaGames.



Here's the official announcement, and it's all from the heart. Media can feel free to copy as much as they need, but please link to it.



RT Plz!https://t.co/mLnntYZzwh — Indie Gamer Chick #DiscoverIndies (@IndieGamerChick) January 21, 2019

The Indie Gamer Chic Collection will include "over a dozen" of the most famous and memorable XBLIG titles which released over the years the service was available (it was unfortunately shut down in 2017). No specific titles were announced, although Zeboyd Games co-founder Robert Boyd has already expressed an interest in including his titles in the package.

I'm personally going to try my best to get as many of our RPGs in as possible (including the @PA_Megacorp Rain-Slick games), but no guarantees right now. As far as other XBLIGs go, I'd love to see @Halfbrick Echoes show up (I don't think it's possible to buy anywhere these days). — Robert Boyd (@werezompire) January 21, 2019

You can read the full announcement on Indie Gamer Chick's website.

"Well, this is something I never imagined in my wildest dreams.

I’m proud to announce that the Indie Gamer Chick Collection will be published by Ratalaika Games on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (and maybe Vita) in late 2019/early 2020. It will be a compilation of over a dozen of the most famous, most memorable, and the downright very best Xbox Live Indie Games from 2008 to 2016. This set will be the very definition of an indie hidden gem.

It’ll be a few months before we announce a lineup. I’m still in the early stages of sorting out which games are available to be considered for the set. But I now have enough available quality games to pool from that we can announce the development of this collection is officially underway. It’s happening."

