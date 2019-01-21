Quantcast
The Indie Gamer Chick Collection Announced for PS4, XB1 & Switch

by Adam Cartwright , posted 3 hours ago / 330 Views

Popular indie gaming critic Indie Gamer Chick (who rose to prominence as a reviewer of Xbox Live Indie Games) has revealed on Twitter that she is working with developer and publisher Ratalaika Games to release the Indie Gamer Chick Collection on PS4, XB1 & Switch in late 2019/early 2020. A Vita port is also being considered.

The Indie Gamer Chic Collection will include "over a dozen" of the most famous and memorable XBLIG titles which released over the years the service was available (it was unfortunately shut down in 2017). No specific titles were announced, although Zeboyd Games co-founder Robert Boyd has already expressed an interest in including his titles in the package.

You can read the full announcement on Indie Gamer Chick's website.

"Well, this is something I never imagined in my wildest dreams.

I’m proud to announce that the Indie Gamer Chick Collection will be published by Ratalaika Games on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (and maybe Vita) in late 2019/early 2020. It will be a compilation of over a dozen of the most famous, most memorable, and the downright very best Xbox Live Indie Games from 2008 to 2016. This set will be the very definition of an indie hidden gem.

It’ll be a few months before we announce a lineup. I’m still in the early stages of sorting out which games are available to be considered for the set. But I now have enough available quality games to pool from that we can announce the development of this collection is officially underway. It’s happening."


