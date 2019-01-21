Bandai Namco Announces SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays - News

Bandai Namco has announced SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays. Platforms and release date were not revealed.

More information will be revealed on Tuesday, January 22 at 13 JST on Famitsu.

View the teaser trailer below:

Thanks Gematsu.

