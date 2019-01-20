New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Debuts at the Top of the Australian Charts - News

/ 413 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has debuted at the top the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 13. Last week's top four best-selling games all shifted down one spot, while Battlefield V dropped three spots to eighth.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII FIFA 19 Tales of Vesperia Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Battlefield V Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week:

Battlefield V UFC 3 The Sims 4 FIFA 19 Need for Speed: Payback Minecraft Star Wars Battlefront II Hitman 2 Plants V Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles