Rogue One Writer: Cancelled Star Wars Game Would Have Been Like Uncharted - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 653 Views
It was recently announced Electronic Arts cancelled the open world Star Wars game that was in development at EA Vancouver. an Electronic Arts representative later said the publisher was still committed to working on Star Wars games.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story co-writer Gary Whitta speaking on the Kinda Funny Games Daily Show discussed the cancelled game. He stated the game would have been similar to Uncharted.
"It has been catastrophically mismanaged," said Whitta. "If I were Disney, I’d be ****ing furious. I saw a bunch of that game, and it looked terrific. It would have been Star Wars Uncharted."
Thanks GamingBolt.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
5 Comments
About time time Disney rescinded the licence then. EA are gaming cancer.
I dont want an Uncharted styled Star Wars game, if thats the case than good. Give us what Star Wars fans want. KOTOR or atleast a BF game similar to that of the old ones. Not this new MP focused crap.
Nathan Drake with a light-sabre? Sign me up!
They said the same thing about 1313. =/
Then I'm glad it's cancelled.
You shouldn't be downvoted as you're just expressing your personal opinion but I guess it's just by people disagreeing with you.
Personally, I'd have loved a linear Uncharted-like Star Wars action game with a strong focus on story and characters. Game development is not a zero sum game. Offering an Uncharted-like Star Wars game wouldn't have prevented development of e.g. an open world or online centric Star Wars game by another studio.
As it is, we aren't getting any new Star Wars games at all. In my opinion, that's worse than getting a linear game.
- 0
I was mostly joking because I find the Uncharted series severely overrated, and sometimes it's fun to have a laugh at something with which you have serious gripes with. That being said ... I agree with you entirely. Having an at least decent triple A Star Wars game is better than having nothing at all. And I have a feeling that they could have improved upon what third person shooters like Uncharted have done to the extent that hey, maybe it would have been great in my eyes. It's very unfortunate it was cancelled.
- +1
Also I have no problem with linear third person shooters to be clear, the Uncharted part is what I was joking about because there's specific aspects of that series I do not like that seem to be becoming more prevalent. But even had this game had said elements I would prefer it have gotten made.
- -1
I fully agree. There are quite a few things about Uncharted that could be improved. I would've loved to see if this SW game could do just that.
- 0