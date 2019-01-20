Rogue One Writer: Cancelled Star Wars Game Would Have Been Like Uncharted - News

/ 653 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

It was recently announced Electronic Arts cancelled the open world Star Wars game that was in development at EA Vancouver. an Electronic Arts representative later said the publisher was still committed to working on Star Wars games.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story co-writer Gary Whitta speaking on the Kinda Funny Games Daily Show discussed the cancelled game. He stated the game would have been similar to Uncharted.

"It has been catastrophically mismanaged," said Whitta. "If I were Disney, I’d be ****ing furious. I saw a bunch of that game, and it looked terrific. It would have been Star Wars Uncharted."

Thanks GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles