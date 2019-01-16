Wandersong Headed to PS4 Next Week - News

posted 39 minutes ago

Publisher Humble Bundle and developer Greg Lobanov announced Wandersong will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on January 22 for $19.99.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Wandersong is a musical adventure where you use singing to save the world! Play as a silly bard who embarks on a globe-trotting journey to learn about the mysterious Earthsong, said to prevent the universe’s imminent end. It's up to you to sing your songs, unlock the world's secrets and make new friends!

