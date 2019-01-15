City of Brass Headed to Switch in February - News

Developer Uppercut Games announced the first-person rogue-lite adventure game, City of Brass, is headed to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 8. The game is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Enter the legendary City of Brass and plunder the fabled treasures within its accursed walls. Armed with a bullwhip and blades, embark on a grand heist, lashing and slashing through the legions of lost souls who guard over the vast riches that adorn this treacherous town.

City of Brass revolves around the rhythmic interplay between melee combat and movement, as the protagonist’s whip can be used both in and out of battle in a variety of ways. It can disarm foes, trip and stun them, and open defensive opportunities that can be exploited by other weapons. The whip can also be used to grab faraway objects and swing to safety, or manipulate booby traps littered throughout the mythical metropolis, turning the environment on its unwitting denizens.

With procedurally-generated environments that see the labyrinthine streets shift on every run, City of Brass urges players to put their newfound knowledge from every playthrough to the test. But the challenge can also be tailored to every individual with the Blessings & Burdens system, which provides a wealth of modifiers to adjust the difficulty and game feel with optional modifiers to various game systems, including player health, damage output, item cost, and more.

The Nintendo Switch version will also launch with three unlockable characters alongside the starting Fool and Traveler duo. This group includes the fast but frail knife-fighting Brigand, the spear-throwing Soldier, and the strong but slow Hellion genie, each bringing something different to the table and keeping the experience fresh while players strive to attain the ultimate goal.

This new release also features a myriad of enhancements made to the game since its initial launch, including new relics, weapons, enemies, and various quality of life improvements.

