Check Out 10 Minutes of AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected Gameplay - News

/ 219 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Playdius Games has released a 10 minute gameplay video of AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A colorful first-person adventure game that combines action, negotiation and rogue-lite elements!

Progress through the levels and the story, choose your path, but above all, recruit allies. All the strange characters you meet ingame can be played in first person, and it’s up to you to find the right answers to get them to join your team!

Idiotic workmen, mystery from outer space, oddball friends, and fast combats await!

Key Features:

Journey around a colorful world with unique visuals, with 2D characters living in a 3D world.

Unravel a funny and light-hearted story, with just the right pinch of rogue-lite elements.

Befriend and play a large variety of quirky characters!

An anime-themed soundtrack composed by Kazuhiko Naruse.

AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 5, 2019, the Nintendo Switch on February 7, the Xbox One on February 8, and Windows PC in February.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles