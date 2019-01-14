Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Launch Trailer Released - News

posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the launch trailer for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

Here is an overview of the game:

Putting gamers in the cockpit of the most advanced war planes ever developed, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown delivers a fierce air combat experience through photorealistic visuals, intense dog-fighting action, a multitude of authentic and futuristic aircraft to fly, an immersive storyline, and even virtual reality!

Leveraging the power of the newest generation gaming consoles, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will blow players away with the evolution of its graphics engine. Beautifully rendered cloud-filled skies and highly detailed cityscapes enhance the sense of unparalleled speed and set the stage for the most engaging aerial battles in the franchise’s storied 20 year history. ACe Combat 7: Skies Unknown will provide an arsenal of ultra-modern super weapons and formidable enemies that the series is known for.

Key Features:

Unreal Engine 4 Technologies – Breathtaking clouds coupled with highly detailed aircraft and photorealistic scenery makes this the most engaging Ace Combat to date.

– Breathtaking clouds coupled with highly detailed aircraft and photorealistic scenery makes this the most engaging Ace Combat to date. Dynamic Weather – Witness the sudden changes during your flight and strive to fight the environmental conditions to take advantage over your enemy.

– Witness the sudden changes during your flight and strive to fight the environmental conditions to take advantage over your enemy. Return to Strangereal World – The alternative Ace Combat universe composed of real-world current and near-future weapons, but with a history steeped in Ace Combat lore.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 18, 2019 and for Windows PC via Steam on February 1, 2019.

