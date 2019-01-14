Cygames Trademarks Project Awakening: Arise in Europe - News

/ 250 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Cygames has trademarked Project Awakening: Arise in Europe. Cygames announced Project Awakening in October for the PlayStation 4. The subtitle Arise was not in the announcement.





Here is an overview of the game:

Project Awakening is an all-new action RPG featuring cutting edge graphics and a high fantasy setting. As part of the company’s ongoing drive to deliver the very best in entertainment, Cygames has assembled a development dream team to create the game, boasting extensive experience across a variety of much-loved videogame hits. Under the accomplished direction of Junji Tago (Director) and Ryosuke Aiba (Art Director), the team is hard at work on a title that aims to bring a fresh approach to the world of fantasy RPGs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles