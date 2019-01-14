Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation x Bayonetta Collab Revealed - News

posted 7 hours ago

SEGA has announced Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation will have a collaboration with Bayonetta. Details on the collaboration was not revealed at this time.

View the teaser trailer below:

Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation is available now for iOS and Android.

