OlliOlli 1 and 2 Headed to Switch as OlliOlli: Switch Stance - News

/ 204 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Roll7 announced OlliOlli and OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood are headed to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop as one title, OlliOlli: Switch Stance.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

With over 75 Awards and Nominations including BAFTA Best Sports Title 2015, OlliOlli: Switch Stance includes both OlliOlli and OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood, bringing together the defining skateboarding series of this generation!

Making it’s Nintendo Switch debut, OlliOlli mixes addictive one-life gameplay with over 120 tricks and grinds to pull across 50 deviously crafted Levels, 250 Challenges, Spots Mode, and Daily Grind. Not enough for you? Complete all Challenges to unlock the super skillful RAD Mode!

Rack up the biggest and coolest combos along the way then time your landing to perfection to rule the Leaderboards.

The iconic skater goes all green-screen with a stunning new look in OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood, plucking you from the street and dropping you squarely in the middle of the big screen’s most bodacious cinematic locations!

The sequel boasts all new Ramps and Epic Hills allowing for monster air and multi-route levels. Further, OlliOlli 2’s combo system has been expanded. The joy of Manuals, Reverts, Revert Manuals, and Grind Switching gives you more control and expression than ever before.

The hallowed ‘Tricktionary’ also expands with new specials including 540 Shove-its, Anti-Casper Flips, and Darkslides.

All of this with another five unique worlds, 50 Levels, and 250 Challenges to tear through. Daily Grind, Spots Mode, and RAD Mode also make a return to top it all off!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles