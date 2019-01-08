Paradox Interactive Acquires Prison Architect IP - News

Paradox Interactive announced it has acquired the rights to the Prison Architect intellectual property from Introversion Software.

"Ever since our partnership with Introversion in 2017, the Paradox team has felt that Prison Architect is a natural fit for our catalog," said Ebba Ljungerud, CEO of Paradox Interactive. "Just as we’ve done for other management-strategy games like Cities: Skylines and Surviving Mars, I believe the considerable player base of Prison Architect will be excited to see where we can take the game next, and we’re eager to explore development of potential new games based off of the ‘Architect’ IP. We promise to exercise good behavior with this cherished title going forward."





Co-founder of Introversion Software Mark Morris added, "Prison Architect has been an intensely rewarding project for us. Every developer loves seeing their creations come to life, but through Early Access, launch on multiple platforms and over a dozen post-launch content updates, we’ve been building and managing this building-and-management game for nearly a decade. I think we’ve taken Prison Architect just about as far as we can, and we’re all eager to see where a team like Paradox can take it next! This also gives Introversion the chance to work on what we’ve got coming up next—more on that soon."

