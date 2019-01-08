Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Release Date Revealed for Switch - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Dangen Entertainment announced Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 10. The game is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight is an action-platformer steeped in somber atmosphere and compelling lore. Forge your path to the Queen in Castle Karst and lift the land’s curse!

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight, the critically and publicly acclaimed action-platformer from Bombservice, has finally made its way to Nintendo Switch! Lead Kaho, a priestess from the village of Lun, as she seeks an audience with the Queen of Karst who can surely lift the curse from the land.

Combo and dodge through a lovingly crafted pixel art world full of monsters and bosses. Carve out your path to Castle Karst as you see fit and lift the curse that threatens all life in the kingdom.

Key Features:

Difficulty settings appropriate to story aficionados and hardcore action enthusiasts alike.

Gorgeous pixel art graphics.

Smooth gameplay: combo mix-ups, dodge rolls, and ranged attack options.

Speed-run friendly movement.

Epic boss fights with satisfying challenge.

Item customization that facilitates new strategies.

A unique world to explore, saturated with atmosphere.

Compelling characters with unique personalities.

Events, dialogue and flavor text that weave a mysterious tapestry of lore.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles