FIFA 19 Tops UK Charts in First Week of 2019

FIFA 19 has topped the UK charts for the first week of 2019, according to according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending January 5. Sales for the game dropped 62 percent week-on-week. The game sold over 1.8 million units in 2018.

After spending three weeks at the top of the charts, Red Dead Redemption 2 drops to second as sales decline 64 percent.

The overall gaming market dropped 59 percent in total units sold and in revenue week-on-week. This is fairly typical right after the holiday season. The market is down 0.4 percent in terms of units sold year-on-year, while revenue increased 6.5 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Battlefield V Forza Horizon 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Spyro Reignited Trilogy Assassin's Creed Odyssey

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

