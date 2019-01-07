Koei Tecmo Trademarks Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z in the US - News

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z has been trademarked in the US by Koei Tecmo. The game originally released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC in 2014.

Koei Tecmo did tease via Twitter new "banger" games coming out in 2019. Alongside the tweet, the publisher posted a picture of a Ryu Hayabusa statue, the protagonist in the Ninja Gaiden franchise.

And we're off! 2019 is going to be a banger for games! Here at the #KTFamily we might just have a few surprises for you too!



If you could make one gaming wish for the year come true, what would it be?



Mine? To claim this 45cm Hayabusa statue. (It's now mine 😁) pic.twitter.com/mlMdLuoGEP — KOEI TECMO EUROPE (@koeitecmoeurope) January 2, 2019

