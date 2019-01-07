Quantcast
Koei Tecmo Trademarks Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z in the US

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 213 Views

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z has been trademarked in the US by Koei Tecmo. The game originally released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC in 2014. 

Koei Tecmo did tease via Twitter new "banger" games coming out in 2019. Alongside the tweet, the publisher posted a picture of a Ryu Hayabusa statue, the protagonist in the Ninja Gaiden franchise.

Thanks Reddit.

1 Comments

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (1 hour ago)

Considering the rumors, they could also be hinting at Ryu coming to Smash...

  • +1