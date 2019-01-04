Gunman Clive HD Collection Lands on Switch Later This Month - News

/ 127 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Gunman Clive HD Collection is getting a port on the Nintendo Switch on January 27. The collection includes the 3DS games, Gunman Clive and Gunman Clive 2, remastered to HD.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In the year of 18XX, the west is overrun by thugs and outlaws. A group of bandits have kidnapped Mayor Johnsons daughter and are spreading havoc across the land. Gunman Clive must rescue the girl and bring order to the west, then finish the fight in Gunman Clive 2. His battle against the bandits takes him all around the world and beyond.

Jump and shoot your way across diverse and challenging levels and fight massive bosses. Gunman Clive is an old-school sidescrolling action platform game set in the old west. Bring out your inner cowboy and get ready for some real gunslinger action.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles