Half-Life and Portal Writer Erik Wolpaw Appears to be Back at Valve

posted 3 hours ago

Valve boss Gabe Newell in an email appears to have stated that Erik Wolpaw is back wit the company. Wolpaw was previously the co-writer on Half-Life 2: Episodes One and Two, Portal, Portal 2, and Left 4 Dead.

Wolpaw left Valve in 2017 and after that has been credited as co-writer for the upcoming game Psychonauts 2.

Iâ€™m trying to confirm the legitimacy of this email, however according to it, Erik Wolpaw is back at Valve. The co-writer of the Half Life episodes, Portal and Portal 2. pic.twitter.com/Jy1WSIw3ZS — Tyler McVicker (@ValveNewsNetwor) January 4, 2019

The sender of the email confirming the return of Erik Wolpaw to Valve has given me the specfics to prove it's legitimacy. He is back, holy shit. @Wolpaw — Tyler McVicker (@ValveNewsNetwor) January 4, 2019

It is now known why Wolpaw left in 2017.

