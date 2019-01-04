Quantcast
Half-Life and Portal Writer Erik Wolpaw Appears to be Back at Valve - VGChartz
Half-Life and Portal Writer Erik Wolpaw Appears to be Back at Valve

Half-Life and Portal Writer Erik Wolpaw Appears to be Back at Valve - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 272 Views

Valve boss Gabe Newell in an email appears to have stated that  Erik Wolpaw is back wit the company. Wolpaw was previously the co-writer on Half-Life 2: Episodes One and Two, Portal, Portal 2, and Left 4 Dead.

Wolpaw left Valve in 2017 and after that has been credited as co-writer for the upcoming game Psychonauts 2.

It is now known why Wolpaw left in 2017. 

Thanks ShackNews.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments

Chazore
Chazore (3 hours ago)

{Insert overused and stale HL3 joke here]

  • +1
Zkuq
Zkuq (1 hour ago)

You used three capital letters? Half-Life 3 confirmed!

  • +2
Chazore
Chazore (21 minutes ago)

Okay, you got me there XD

  • 0