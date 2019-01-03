Analyst: Nintendo Could Release Switch Pro and Switch Lite in 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,476 Views
Kantan Games analyst Dr. Serkan Toto speaking with GamesIndustry has predicted Nintendo will release a Nintendo Switch Pro and a Switch Lite in 2019. The Switch Lite would be designed to offset the declining sales of the Nintendo 3DS.
"While the 2019 Switch Pro has been already reported to be in development by the Wall Street Journal, I also think Nintendo will offer a "Switch Lite" (or just keep the current version at a lower price) to cover the lower end of the spectrum and offset sinking 3DS sales," said Toto.
The analyst is expecting more third-party support on the Switch due to strong sales of the console and the release of the Pro and Lite models.
"In tandem with hardware revisions and an increasing install base, I am expecting a lot more games from third-party developers in 2019, starting in spring. At least one new game from the mega-franchises owned by EA, Activision or Take-Two will launch on Switch," he said.
Honestly there is no point in making a Pro. Leave all that to Switch 2. The Pro* component should be the docking station, that way everyone can benefit from it if you chose to play on tv and also at least it be a significant boost in docked mode
I dunno, I think it might be nice to give people options. Maybe create a Pro docking station and a Pro console, where either upgrade will improve things equally, but the docking station would be cheaper and the console would allow for portability. People who want power on the go probably already were willing to spend a bit more on a console, whereas some people might only have a Nintendo console and need a cheap upgrade to play the latest multiplats.
Either upgrade option could be cheaper than having to buy a whole new console set in the form of a $300 dock and console bundle. They could release such a bundle as well for an ultimate experience, but then deliberately support the pro model with games that only require one or the other so you don't feel pressured to get both. Instead you feel free to choose the option that suits you best. Switch is all about multiple form factors and choosing how you want to play.
I doubt Nintendo will listen to me though, and they might not listen to this analyst either, but I think we'll definitely get some kind of Switch Lite. I think after their success with New 3DS, and Sony and Microsoft's success with Pro and X, there's no way we don't get some kind of mid-gen upgrade from Nintendo though.
People fail hard when predicting market fluctuations, and I put 0 weight on these "predictions" of new models 'cause of reasons.
The X of question is if these models actually arrive, who has the current model will be able to play future games, especially Pro. Will nintendo follow its style with new 3ds or will it follow sony and microsoft style?
How many exclusive games where there on the New3DS?
Pro and X run exactly the same games but improved, so if Switch Pro would be similar no one would really lose.
@Jranation Quite a few, but mostly eshop games. As far as I know, Xenoblade Chronicles 3D and Fire Emblem Warriors are the only big N3DS exclusive games. Personally, I hope that if Nintendo ever releases a Switch Pro, it doesn't have any exclusives, that would only split the fanbase.
What a con, let's see which first time buyers are happy to purchase again.
What do you mean?
