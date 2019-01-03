Analyst: Nintendo Could Release Switch Pro and Switch Lite in 2019 - News

Kantan Games analyst Dr. Serkan Toto speaking with GamesIndustry has predicted Nintendo will release a Nintendo Switch Pro and a Switch Lite in 2019. The Switch Lite would be designed to offset the declining sales of the Nintendo 3DS.

"While the 2019 Switch Pro has been already reported to be in development by the Wall Street Journal, I also think Nintendo will offer a "Switch Lite" (or just keep the current version at a lower price) to cover the lower end of the spectrum and offset sinking 3DS sales," said Toto.

The analyst is expecting more third-party support on the Switch due to strong sales of the console and the release of the Pro and Lite models.

"In tandem with hardware revisions and an increasing install base, I am expecting a lot more games from third-party developers in 2019, starting in spring. At least one new game from the mega-franchises owned by EA, Activision or Take-Two will launch on Switch," he said.

