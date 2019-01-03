JackQuest: Tale of the Sword Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Blowfish Studios and developer NX Games announced the fantasy action platformer, JackQuest: Tale of the Sword, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on January 24 for $9.99 USD / €9.99 / £8.99 / $14.99 AUD.

Here is an overview of the game:

One fateful night, when young Jack takes the beautiful Nara for a walk in the woods, his love is kidnapped by the villainous orc Korg. Forced to mount a rescue, Jack plunges into Korg’s underground base, where he happens upon a strange blade that becomes an unlikely ally.

In JackQuest, players will explore the cavernous depths of Korg’s slime-ridden, labyrinthine lair. There, they will solve environmental puzzles, discover power-ups, obtain new abilities, collect weapons, and challenge subterranean foes, including massive bosses.

A fast-paced affair, JackQuest wastes no time with its quick combat and steady progression, guiding players through a single-interconnected world full of secrets, collectable gems, and hidden challenges that are sure to keep completionists engaged for hours on end.

