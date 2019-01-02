Dragon Quest XI for Switch Gemma, Vince, and Mia Japanese Voice Actors Revealed - News

/ 155 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Japanese voice actors for characters Gemma, Vince and Mia for Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S have been introduced with voice samples.





Listen to the voice samples below:

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in 2019. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC worldwide, and for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles