Dragon Quest XI for Switch Gemma, Vince, and Mia Japanese Voice Actors Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 155 Views
The Japanese voice actors for characters Gemma, Vince and Mia for Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S have been introduced with voice samples.
Listen to the voice samples below:
- Gemma (voiced by Ayako Kawasumi) – Voice Sample #1, #2
- Vince (voiced by Tomokazu Sugita) – Voice Sample #1, #2, #3
- Mia (voiced by Inori Minase) – Voice Sample #1, #2, #3
