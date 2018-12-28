Valve Reveals Steam Top Sellers in 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,175 Views
Valve has revealed the 100 best-selling games on Steam measured by gross revenue in 2018. The games are broken down by Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.
Here is the list of Platinum sellers:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Civilization VI
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Monster Hunter: World
- Warframe
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Dota 2
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Far Cry 5
- Rocket League
- Rainbow Six Siege
3 Comments
I'm impressed that so many older games, such as Siege, Warframe, and Rocket League, are still doing so well.
Nice to see PUBG still going strong
There are more sellers out there than just Platinum. Also, nice to see ESO climbing the ladder. Really been enjoying their latest expac so far.