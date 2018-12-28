Valve Reveals Steam Top Sellers in 2018 - News

/ 1,175 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Valve has revealed the 100 best-selling games on Steam measured by gross revenue in 2018. The games are broken down by Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Here is the list of Platinum sellers:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Civilization VI

The Elder Scrolls Online

Monster Hunter: World

Warframe

Grand Theft Auto V

Dota 2

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Far Cry 5

Rocket League

Rainbow Six Siege

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles