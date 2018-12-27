Serious Sam Collection Rated for PS4 and Xbox One by ESRB - News

Serious Sam Collection has been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Serious Sam Collection was previously released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It included Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, Serious Sam 3: BFE, and Serious Sam: Double D XXL.

Here is a description of the game via ESRB:

This is a collection of first-person shooters in which players battle aliens and monsters in frenetic combat. Players use pistols, machine guns, shotguns, and sledgehammers to kill numerous creatures. Large blood-splatter effects occur during combat. Enemies are sometimes shown blowing themselves up into bursts of limbs and blood. Players are also able to rip the eyes out of creatures’ heads and/or rip the hearts out of soldier-like aliens. During the course of the game, harpy-like enemies are depicted topless (though usually from a distance). One character briefly references drugs in the dialogue (e.g., “I’m supposed to be doin’ blow off a stripper’s a*s right now.”). The words “f**k” and “sh*t” appear in dialogue.



