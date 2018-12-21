Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.5 A Requiem for Heroes Release Date Revealed - News

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.5 A Requiem for Heroes will launch on January 8, 2019.

View a trailer of the patch below:





Here is an overview of Patch 4.5:

Main Scenario: A Requiem for Heroes – Part 1:

War looms once again. Scarcely has Ala Mhigo taken its first breath of freedom when the Empire reaches out with ironclad fingers to reclaim the bloodied nation. Meanwhile, one after another, the Scions fall victim to an incurable slumber, leaving ever fewer of their number to contend with a rapidly disintegrating peace and the mystery of the voice which haunts them…

New Job: Blue Mage:

A so-called mage of rather questionable character claims to have mastered an outlandish form of spellcasting that resembles neither black nor white magic during his voyage to the New World. Allegedly, anyone who purchases one of his soul crystals can learn to mimic the aetherial magicks of wild creatures. But can he be trusted, or is he merely a con artist looking to make a quick gil?

—Blue Magic Spellbook

The world is full of wondrous techniques for blue mages to learn, and this handy spellbook will prove indispensible. Find out where to seek new magic and view a wealth of information for spells you have already acquired.

—The Masked Carnivale

A series of events exclusively for blue mages, the Masked Carnivale offers a range of opponents on which to test your skills, earning rewards in the process.

New Side Story Quests: The Wreath of Snakes:

Having quelled the raging aramitama of the fearsome Byakko and the fiery Suzaku, the time has come for the Warrior of Light to confront the fourth member of this legendary band of heroes: Seiryu. Have no doubt that his trial will prove every bit as challenging as his comrades’, for not only must you contend with the auspice himself, but his host of minions as well…

New Dungeon: The Ghimlyt Dark:

For those who dare travel twixt Aldenard and Ilsabard, there is but one path, and it leads through Ghimlyt. A confluence of harsh terrain and aetheroclimatic conditions have shrouded the land in perpetual darkness, and it is here the decisive battle for Eorzea begins. But can the Warrior of Light prevail in this land long since lost to the light?

Additional Updates:

Custom Deliveries – The mysterious Adkiragh, illustrious proprietor of the Hard Place, has found himself on a proverbial precipice, and only by your custom deliveries can he make his way back from the brink. Those who contribute to his cause will not only earn special rewards, but permission to coordinate his attire besides. Will the visage behind the mask finally be revealed? There is only one way to find out!

– The mysterious Adkiragh, illustrious proprietor of the Hard Place, has found himself on a proverbial precipice, and only by your custom deliveries can he make his way back from the brink. Those who contribute to his cause will not only earn special rewards, but permission to coordinate his attire besides. Will the visage behind the mask finally be revealed? There is only one way to find out! New Mounts – Be it by land, sky, or sea, these new mounts will take you where you need to go.

– Be it by land, sky, or sea, these new mounts will take you where you need to go. New Minions – Be the envy of your fellow adventurers with these adorable wind-up toys.

– Be the envy of your fellow adventurers with these adorable wind-up toys. New Hairstyles – These new hairdos are bound to leave an impression!

– These new hairdos are bound to leave an impression! New Emotes – Express yourself with these new gestures and poses!

