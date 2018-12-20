DiRT Rally 2.0 Rally Through the Ages Trailer Released - News

Codemasters has released a new trailer for DiRT Rally 2.0 called Rally Through the Ages.

The Alpine Renault A110 1600 S rallying through New Zealand represents the best of the 1960s, while the Ford Escort Mk II takes center stage in Australia to showcase what the 1970s had to offer. The Audi Sport quattro S1 E2 racing through the tarmac streets of Spain epitomises the Group B power of the 1980s, and New England provides the perfect autumnal backdrop for Colin McRae’s SUBARU Impreza 1995.

The trailer also shows a first look at DiRT Rally 2.0‘s stage degradation feature in action. Stage degradation replicates the way surfaces evolve throughout the course of a rally event.

DiRT Rally 2.0 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 26, 2019.

